Major power outage reported across Cape Fear

Power outages have been reported in Brunswick County (Photo: Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear.

Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas.

More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.

According to a BEMC spokesperson, a non-BEMC transmission line feeding into a substation appears to be the cause of the outage.

As of 4:00 pm, it appears most of the outages for BEMC customers are back online. But hundreds Duke Energy customers remain in the dark.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.