Making July 4th mocktails with the Good Morning Carolina crew

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With a hot and muggy Fourth of July weekend fast approaching, you might be looking for an excuse to enjoy a fun cold drink outside with family and friends.

Pomona Shrub Company joined the Good Morning Carolina crew to demonstrate how to create refreshing cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails for the occasion. Founder Bethany Carpenter showcased their vintage-style mixers and shared two easy recipes for viewers to make at home.

Carpenter explains shrubs are mixers with a vintage flair, known for being less sweet than traditional options. She says they offer a unique taste that can be adjusted to personal preference by adding simple syrup for a sweeter flavor. The segment featured two beverages: a margarita-inspired cocktail and a blueberry basil mocktail.

To create the margarita-inspired cocktail, Carpenter instructed viewers to fill a glass with ice 80% full with club

soda and then add the mango lime jalapeno mixer. A splash of lime juice was added, as well as a shot of tequila. The concoction was topped off with a garnish of lime and optional edible flowers.

For the blueberry basil mocktail, Carpenter recommended filling a glass 80% full with ginger beer and adding the blueberry basil shrub mixer. Lime juice was added, followed by a splash of non-alcoholic gin substitute. The mocktail was stirred gently and garnished with blueberries and edible flowers.

During the segment, Carpenter highlighted the availability of Pomona Shrub Company products at local markets, including the Carolina Beach Farmers Market and the Tidal Creek Farmers Market. She also mentioned their new location at Bottle Works, the old Coca-Cola building near High Wire Brewing.

