Man accepts plea deal for involvement in 2020 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Deandre Nixon is one of three men responsible for the death of 15-year-old Ethon Douglas.

The shooting took place on Carolina Beach Road on July 9th, 2020.

On March 27th, 2023, Nixon pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was sentenced to between 2 and 3 years in prison. The other two men charged in the crime are already in prison.

Trequan Crews for second degree murder and Shaquan Palmer for involuntary manslaughter.