Man accused of setting fire to Masonic Lodge in Oak Island arrested in Florida

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The suspect wanted in the burning of a Masonic lodge in Brunswick County was arrested in Florida.

According to the Oak Island Police Department, Wesley Edward Heckendorn, 34, is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Miami. He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade officers after an evaluation at a private medical facility.

He is awaiting an extradition hearing related to felony charges stemming from the November 6 fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge. The building suffered extensive damage to the front area of the interior. It was determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Police obtained a warrant for Heckendorn’s arrest. He is charged with one count of Burning of Other Buildings.

At one point, Heckendorn was an officer at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge. According to online records, in 2020 Heckendorn was named Senior Deacon.

Heckendorn is currently awaiting an extradition hearing.