Man accused of trying to pry open Walmart cash register with a crowbar

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Burlington man is accused of trying to get into a cash register at a Walmart in Wilmington.

It happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. at the Walmart on Sigmon Road. Police responded to a report of a man trying to open a cash register with a crowbar.

Bradly Farrar, 52, was still in the store when police arrived. He is charged with Attempted Safe Cracking and Concealment of Merchandise

Police say Farrar was also a suspect in several other similar incidents that have taken place at other Wal-Mart stores across the region.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond.