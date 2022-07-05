Man arrested after allegedly breaking into occupied residence, pointing gun at female

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

BOLTON, NC (WWAY) — On June 30th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Buckhead Road in Bolton.

Police say two females and two juveniles were inside of the residence when a male kicked in the door, forcing entry inside.

The male, identified as 40-year-old Cary Efton Graham, removed a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at one of the females. He then took her cellphone and ran away from the residence.

Criminal warrants were obtained for Graham.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office gathered information that Graham was at his address on Lee Webb Road in Lake Waccamaw. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators obtained a search warrant for Graham’s residence.

Police executed the search warrant, but Graham was not at home at the time of the search. Investigators located and seized six firearms, ammunition, a digital scale, two cell phones, and marijuana.

Later the same day, police say Graham came to the Law Enforcement Center and turned himself in.

He was charged with the following charges Felony First Degree Burglary, Misdemeanor Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Felony Larceny After Break/Enter.

Graham received a $250,500 secured bond.