Man arrested after allegedly throwing wood onto I-140 from overpass, injuring a driver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One man has been arrested after allegedly throwing wood onto Interstate 140 from an overpass, injuring one driver.

33-year-old Michael Mahlau was arrested early on Sunday morning after allegedly throwing wood onto Interstate 140 from an overpass.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Mahlau hit a woman’s windshield, causing glass to get into her eye.

He is charged with two counts of injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under an $8,000 bond.