Man arrested for alleged arson of Bladen County house

Parrish Markcues Jones has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a house on fire (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a Bladen County house on fire.

A 911 call on Friday reported a house fire around the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in White Oak.

Additional calls from witnesses reported a person seen leaving the house.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the person has been identified as 30-year-old Parrish Markcues Jones.

Jones has been charged with Second Degree Arson and in currently being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under at $250,000 secured bond.