Man arrested for alleged sex offense, indecent liberties with a child

David Gaddy has been charged with several sex offenses (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of sex offenses.

39-year-old David Gaddy has been charged with 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offense and indecent liberties with a child.

He’s also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Gaddy was arrested on December 28, 2022.