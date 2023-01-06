Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Wilmington Police Officer

Jason Pennell has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a WPD officer (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Wilmington Police Officer.

WPD units say they responded to a trespassing call at 68 S. Kerr Avenue Friday morning around 4:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was being combative and refused to leave. When the WPD officer asked him to leave, police say he stood up and tackled the officer against a locker, breaking it.

37-year-old Jason Pennell was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Pennell is charged with Second Degree Trespass, Injury to Personal Property, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

He is being held under a $1,000 secured bond.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation and was cleared by EMS.