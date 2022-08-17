Man arrested for allegedly breaking into five vehicles on four separate dates

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after weeks of allegedly breaking into vehicles around Tabor City.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident occurred on July 18th, when they responded to a residence on Old Stake Road in reference to a vehicle break-in resulting in the theft of a firearm.

A day later officers were called to another house on the same road for a separate break-in, where money and an air freshener were reported stolen.

Officers were called to Cox Subdivision Road on July 31st for another vehicle break-in with a firearm reported as stolen. Surveillance footage was obtained, showing the suspect in the incident.

The same day the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office went to a house on Swamp Fox Highway east for a breaking and entering of a vehicle. Nothing was stolen this time, due to the victim having a security system that alerted them to movement. The victim turned on an outside light and saw the suspect at a vehicle in the yard causing him to run away before entering a parked vehicle and driving towards Cox Subdivision Road.

The Tabor City Police Department spotted a suspect matching the description around 30 minutes later. The suspect was spotted in a yard with a handgun, but they were unable to apprehend the suspect.

On August 1st, a Deputy responded to a residence located on Swamp Fox Highway East in reference to the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was entered, and the contents of his vehicle had been scattered about. A pair of binoculars were moved and hidden underneath an article of clothing. Nothing of value was removed from this vehicle.

After a thorough investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators identified Jimmy Stanley Thompson as the person of interest in these investigations.

Thompson was arrested on August 6th for three felony Probation Violations.

He was served with outstanding warrants for two counts of Breaking and/or Entering a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Larceny of a Firearm.

Thompson was served criminal summons for the following charges:

Five counts of Felony Breaking and/or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Two counts of Misdemeanor Larceny

Three counts of Felony Larceny of a Firearm

Thompson received a $90,000 secured bond

According to police, this isn’t Jimmy Thompson’s first time facing criminal charges.

In March of 2021, Thompson was arrested and charged with sixty-one felonies and twenty-six misdemeanors related to a nine month long crime spree. During that time frame, fifty property owners in the Nakina community of Columbus County reported breaking and entering crimes. Ten firearms were stolen, approximately $4,000 in cash and coins, and various miscellaneous items.

At that time, he received a $278,500 secured bond.

Thompson served 284 days and was released on probation after all of the charges were dismissed by the courts except for four Breaking and/or Entering a Motor Vehicle charges.