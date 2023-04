Man arrested in Carolina Beach for alleged indecent liberties with child

Tyson Breon Williams has been arrested for alleged sexual offenses (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested Thursday in Carolina Beach for alleged sexual offenses involving a minor.

Tyson Breon Williams, 30, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Williams was taken into custody just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday on S. Lake Park Boulevard.

He has already posted bond.