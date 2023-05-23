Man arrested in human trafficking investigation involving Cape Fear Escorts faces 62 more charges

Christopher Todd Evans (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man now faces 229 felonies after investigators added an additional 62 counts of human trafficking to his charges.

Investigators say Christopher Todd Evans operated an illegitimate company, Cape Fear Escorts. Last month, Evans and five other men were arrested in a human trafficking investigation that spanned six months and involved more than 150 victims.

The sheriff’s office has said Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers would recruit victims by promising them thousands of dollars for dancing, but would, in turn, have the victims engage in sexual activity and then took the money from it.

Evans’ bond is now set at $4.5 dollars.

The following men were previously charged in the case: