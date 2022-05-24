Man arrested in Ocean Isle Beach after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Just before 2:00 pm on Monday, the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department was dispatched to a call involving a vehicular breaking and entering and larceny.

The caller was behind the vehicle and followed the suspect off Ocean Isle Beach toward Beach Drive.

Ocean Isle Beach Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect sped off down Beach Drive toward Shallotte.

The truck pulled into Arbor Landing and the driver ran from the truck into the woods. The suspect was arrested after a short chase. The truck he was driving had been stolen from Wilmington on May 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

41-year-old Thomas Michael Watson of Wilmington was charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Larceny, among several other charges.