Man arrested in Wake County for First Degree Sex Offenses that took place in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Sunset Beach Police Department investigation has led to the arrest of David Paul Welsh on 3 counts of First Degree Sex Offense, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Welsh is currently in the Wake County Jail under a $3 Million Dollar bond.

Police say Welsh is in the process of being brought back to the Brunswick County Detention Center where he will face his first court appearance next week.