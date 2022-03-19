Man arrested in Wake County for First Degree Sex Offenses that took place in Sunset Beach
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Sunset Beach Police Department investigation has led to the arrest of David Paul Welsh on 3 counts of First Degree Sex Offense, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Welsh is currently in the Wake County Jail under a $3 Million Dollar bond.
Police say Welsh is in the process of being brought back to the Brunswick County Detention Center where he will face his first court appearance next week.
The incidents took place in Sunset Beach on December 30, 2021 through to January 1, 2022.