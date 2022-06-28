Man arrested, quickly makes bail after hit-and-run death in Columbus County

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Just after 2:30 am on June 16th, police were called to a pedestrian hit by a car in the 200 block of S. Wilkes Street in Chadbourn.

According to police, the victim was Connell Faulk of Chadbourn, who was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

The person who hit Faulk did not remain at the scene. The hit-and-run suspect was identified the next day.

51-year-old Cory McDougal was arrested on June 24th and charged with Felony Leaving Scene of Accident Injury/Death.

McDougal is being held in the Columbus County Jail under a $25,000 bond but made bail and was released on June 25th.