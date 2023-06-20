Man beaten, in critical condition following assault near Monkey Junction Pit Stop

Daniel Mendoza (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is in critical condition after he was found beaten near a gas station in Monkey Junction.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 4902 Carolina Beach Road after Monkey Junction Pit Stop employees found the man on Sunday morning.

Deputies called for EMS, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified Daniel James Mendoza as the suspect. He was found at his mother’s address.

Mendoza has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $1,005,000 secure bond.