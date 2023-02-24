Man charged in 2013 murder pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Deshaun Clarida appears in court to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Feb 24, 2023 (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man charged with a 2013 murder has reached a plea deal in New Hanover County court.

Deshaun Clarida pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of JD Williams, 18.

He was originally charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Williams.

Williams was killed after a shooting on September 21, 2013 in the 100 block of Forest Hills Dr.

Surrounded by Williams’ family, District Attorney Ben David spoke about Williams.

“One thing I wanted to say first about JD, who I got to meet in his short life, he was a good person. He was Darlene’s baby, he was Candice’s brother, he was Caleb’s uncle. I could go on and on, he was loved,” David said.

Clarida’s lawyer read a letter from Clarida, where he expressed how sorry and remorseful he is, but Williams’ mother responded with her own statement saying that “at this time, she does not forgive him.”

In court, Clarida also pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the shooting of Markee Scott in 2019.

Clarida has a long criminal record. He was arrested in 2016 in connection with an officer-involved shooting.

Prior to that, he was wanted in 2014 after leading police on a high-speed chase.