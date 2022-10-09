Man charged with murder, assault on a law enforcement officer after deadly shooting

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera (From: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say officers responded to a shooting just after 1 am on Sunday in the 300 block of Williamson Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a person laying in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took the victim to Novant Medical Center where he later died. His name is not being released until his family is notified.

There were two other people with non-life-threatening injuries and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Bystanders helped identify 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera. Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder and assault on a law enforcement officer.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center with no bond.