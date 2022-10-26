Man climbs perimeter gate, gets onto Myrtle Beach airport runway

A man reportedly made it onto the Myrtle Beach airport runway after jumping a fence (Photo: WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said.

The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice,” according to online booking records.

He spent the night in jail and was released Wednesday morning.

