Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father asking for new hearing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the men convicted of killing the father of basketball legend Michael Jordan is asking for a new hearing.

Daniel Green has filed a motion with the court on his behalf after he fired his attorney.

Green is serving a life sentence for killing James Jordan in 1993, who was shot and killed as he parked his car off the highway to take a nap.

But Green claims he was at a family party when Jordan was killed.

His filing also argues the jury did not find him guilty of pulling the trigger, and the state never put on any evidence that his co-defendant, Larry Demery, shot Jordan.

He believes this discredits his conviction.

The judge has not made a ruling on whether Green will receive a new trial.