Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

It happened Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Gingerwood Road. Police were responding to a report of shots being fired into a vehicle, but did not see a vehicle or victims.

According to a news release, Monteri Junious, 22, arrived at Cape Fear Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was in stable but critical condition. EMS transported him to NHRMC. Police say the vehicle that drove him to Cape Fear Hospital had a bullet hole in the passenger side.

Police say the preliminary investigation appears to show the victim was targeted and was being followed. Police say this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910.343.3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.