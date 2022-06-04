Man dies after rescuing child at Lake Waccamaw State Park

LAKE WACCAMAW (WWAY) — A man was found dead at Lake Waccamaw Saturday afternoon after jumping in the water to save his child.

According to a spokesperson with NC State Parks, a 9-year-old boy was on a tube pulled by a boat when it became detached. His father then jumped into the water to rescue him.

The 9-year-old boy was wearing a life jacket and was rescued. The man did not resurface.

The 33-year-old man was spotted later by aerial drones and his body was recovered by first responders.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.