Man dies on beach after attempting to rescue young swimmers from rip current

A man died over the weekend attempting to rescue two swimmers (Photo: WWAY)

LEA ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man died over the weekend after attempting to rescue two young swimmers from a rip current.

The call for a water rescue came in around 2:16 Saturday afternoon at Lea Island.

Pender EMS and Fire, New Hanover County Fire, US Coast Guard, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Surf City Fire all responded to the scene.