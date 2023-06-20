Man dies on beach after attempting to rescue young swimmers from rip current
LEA ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man died over the weekend after attempting to rescue two young swimmers from a rip current.
The call for a water rescue came in around 2:16 Saturday afternoon at Lea Island.
Pender EMS and Fire, New Hanover County Fire, US Coast Guard, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Surf City Fire all responded to the scene.
Crews say bystanders were already performing CPR on a 38-year-old unconscious male when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead on the beach.
A 7-year-old male and 14-year-old female were also rescued. The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The 14-year-old was treated on-scene and released.
The man killed is believed to be a parent/guardian of the two minors.