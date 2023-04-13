Man facing gun charges following chase through Wilmington

Saquan Lyons has been arrested (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is facing gun charges following a chase through Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Units stopped a vehicle for a registration violation in the 600 block of Princess Street, but police say the passenger ran away from the vehicle.

Officers caught up to the suspect shortly after and took him into custody.

WPD units also located a firearm during the pursuit.

29-year-old Saquan Lyons has been charged with Firearm by Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, RDO, and Littering.

Lyons is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.