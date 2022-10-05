Man falls, dies in Myrtle Beach after attempting handstand on 15th floor hotel balcony

An man has died after falling from a hotel balcony along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach (Photo: Nick Papantonis / WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) — A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30th.

Hope, of Akron, Ohio, died at the scene due to his injuries, according to Willard.

