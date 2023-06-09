Man found guilty for 2019 hit-and-run

Just before noon on Friday, a jury found Richard Lesink guilty of hit and run resulting in death.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man on trial for a deadly New Hanover County hit-and-run in 2019 has been found guilty.

Just before noon on Friday, a jury found Richard Lesink guilty of hit and run resulting in death.

Lesink was on trial for killing 67-year-old Sheila Faircloth.

On July 27, 2019, Faircloth was hit when she was trying to cross the road on her bike at Silver Lake Road and Carolina Beach Road. Lesink was arrested a day later.

Lesink will now spend anywhere from one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half years behind bars.