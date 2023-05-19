Man found guilty of second-degree murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In New Hanover County — a man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday afternoon.

A jury found Ray Southers guilty of that — as well as misdemeanor breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — after a four-week trial.

On April 16th, 2020 — Southers entered Jody Lopez’s home around midnight with a loaded shotgun.

He fatally shot Lopez in her bedroom.

Lopez had just given birth to her third child, only 3 months before the murder.

The D.A. said the verdict finally gets justice for the victim and her family.

Ben David, New Hanover County District Attorney, said, “She is someone’s baby and we have said from the very beginning that we were going to get justice for Jody — and we just did.”

The jury sentenced Southers to at least 21 years in prison.