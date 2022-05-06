Man held at NC jail dies after ‘medical emergency’

Jail bars (Photo: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)

CHARLOTTE, NC — A man being held in a North Carolina jail has died after what a sheriff’s office calls a “medical emergency.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that a news release says a detention officer at the Mecklenburg County jail called in the emergency just after 10 a.m. on Thursday in the infirmary, where 33-year-old Derrick Geter was being kept.

Geter was pronounced dead at a hospital at around 11:30 a.m. Jail officials did not provide a cause of death, citing privacy laws. Geter is the third person to die in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2022. The newspaper reports three inmates died last year.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Charlotte Observer.)