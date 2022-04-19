Man on 5,000 mile cross-country bicycle ride for Breast Cancer drives through Wilmington

His epic trek will take him through 16 states over 55-days, arriving at the global headquarters of the BCRF in New York in late April.

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Al Reszel, 63, will be riding through Wilmington today as he continues his 5,000-mile cross-country journey in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Pink Pedals 4 A Cure: Terry’s Ride.

Reszel began the 2022 ride in San Diego, California on March 5.

His epic trek will take him through 16 states over 55-days, arriving at the global headquarters of the BCRF in New York in late April.

Since 2016, after founding Pink Pedals 4 A Cure: Terry’s Ride (PP4AC), Al and Terry Reszel have traveled 12,000-mile and raised over $32,000 dollars for breast cancer research.

The 2022 Pink Pedals 4 A Cure: Terry’s Ride will once again be one for the record books, looking very different from previous cross-country rides, including a series of firsts for Al and Terry.

Previous rides have taken place in the summer months but the 2022 PP4AC ride is taking place during the spring, allowing Al and Terry to end the ride before the onslaught of searing summer heat and humidity.

While the destination is the same, New York City and the global headquarters of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the goal remains the same, to help find a cure.

https://www.facebook.com/PinkPedals4ACure. To track Al’s ride, please visit