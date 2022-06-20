Man pleads guilty to role in March kidnapping and torturing incident at Wilmington motel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man will serve up to 8.75 years in prison for his role in the kidnapping and torturing of a man at a local motel.

32-year-old Richard Carl Blanton entered an Alford guilty plea to 1st-Degree Kidnapping, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday, June 14th, following an incident that occurred in March at the Travel Inn on Market Street.

Charges are still pending against his co-defendants, Kimberly Martinez, age 23, Alvin Sabatell, age 27, and Kayla Floyd, age 32.

Police responded to the McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. on March 28, where they found the 32-year-old victim who had been severely beaten. He reported that he had been lured to the Travel Inn by one of the women involved whom he had met just days prior. Once

he arrived, he was held at knife point, stripped naked, tied up and assaulted for hours by the group with lighters, cigarettes, a tow rope, a belt and other weapons.

The victim told detectives that they threatened to kill him after accusing him of sexually assaulting one of the women involved–an accusation that the victim denied. The defendants also stole multiple items from the victim, including his money, a watch and his truck. The victim was ultimately able to escape the room and run to the nearby McDonald’s for help. He was transported to the hospital and treated for a broken nose and multiple other injuries.

When interviewed by detectives, Blanton admitted to hitting the victim several times while in the hotel room, but blamed some of the others involved for going too far. The victim, however, indicated that Blanton was one of the primary aggressors.