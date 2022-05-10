Man recounts finding woman trapped for 2 days in wrecked SUV

KENLY, NC (WTVD) — A driver was recently rescued days after running off the road in the central part the state.

The man who came to her aid is being hailed as a hero. He talked to our affiliate (WTVD) about how he found the woman trapped in a wrecked SUV — but still alive.

“Words can’t describe what was going through my mind and body at the time,” Paul Edwards said.

Her white SUV was on its side hidden deep in a field of trees.

Edwards said he saw something shimmer as he drove by.

“It didn’t look right. It didn’t feel right,” Edwards said.

Click here to read more….