NHSO: Man robs New Hanover County store, returns cash, arrested and charged

Richard William Dunn Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

New Hanover County, NC (WWAY) — A man being described as a “robber with a conscience” is facing charges after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says he held up a Castle Hayne store…then returned the money he’s accused of stealing.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Richard William Dunn, 63, entered the Family Dollar at 2616 Castle Hayne Road just after 1pm on April 16. He stood around the cash register…then pulled out a handgun and demanded money when the cashier asked if she could help with anything.

Once he got the cash, he left…but returned a few minutes later. He placed the cash on the counter, said, “I can’t do this”…and left.

But his change of heart and quick exit didn’t save him from facing the consequences of his actions. Deputies caught up with him in the parking lot of the same store that he had just tried to rob…after he locked himself out of his vehicle.

Dunn was arrested and taken to the New Hanover County Detention Facility. He’s charged with Armed Robbery, and is under a $75,000 bond.