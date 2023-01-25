Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021

William Logan Buck has been sentenced to 86 months in prison for a 2021 hit and run in Wilmington (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021.

21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Judge Frank Jones sentenced Buck to a minimum of 86 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

On January 11, 2021 around 2:30 p.m., the Buck was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala when he struck a 16-year-old pedestrian in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Community Center.

After striking the victim and rendering him unconscious, Buck stole the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene.

The Wilmington Police Department arrived on scene shortly after the crash and the victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash.