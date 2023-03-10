Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of UNCW student in 2020

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Some justice Friday for the family of former UNCW student and Army Veteran Christopher Stewart.

Raymond Brooks Jr. was found guilty of murdering Stewart in March of 2020 at Millers Pond Park in Rocky Point. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“We were all horrified by the heinous nature of this case; it was truly one that was gratuitous in its evil. We believe the only appropriate sentence was the one that the defendant received today,” said District Attorney Ben David.

“It’s been a long two weeks, not only for the jurors but for the family– what the family has endured for the last three years. They do wish to thank the community for their support throughout the three years,” said prosecutor Jason Smith.

Brooks, Brandon Chambers and Myasia Moragne, accused of luring Stewart to the park, using a phone app, then robbing and killing him.

Chambers and Moragne are still awaiting trial.

Before the sentencing, Stewart’s mother read a victim impact statement, along with a letter Stewart wrote welcoming his baby sister to the world before she was born.

“He was someone who made such an impact, writing to his sister when she was born. Who does that? that just is an amazing young man,” said Ben David.

There’s a bench in Millers Pond Park that has a plaque of remembrance for Stewart on it.