Man threatens Wendy’s employee with stolen gun over sauce, police say

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC) — Gastonia police reported that a 35-year-old man became enraged when he didn’t receive sauce with his Wendy’s meal and allegedly pulled out a stolen gun, threatening to shoot an employee over the missing sauce.

Jerrell Oates was in a car at the Wendy’s drive-thru window on East Franklin Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Thursday when the dispute started, witnesses told Channel 9.

