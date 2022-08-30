Man turns himself in following stabbing incident in Southport

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A man has turned himself in to police after a fight late Friday evening in Southport led to one person being stabbed.

According to the Southport Police Department, units responded around 10:34 pm to 1000 Pickerell Drive following reports of a fight involving several people.

Upon arrival, police found several people in the parking lot of the apartment complex and learned one person had been driven to Dosher Memorial Hospital with a stab injury before they had arrived.

According to police, the victim was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Trauma Center due to the person’s injuries.

The stabbing victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Crime scenes at both the apartment complex and Dosher Memorial Hospital were processed by investigators.

33-year-old Terrell Jamal Pompey of Southport turned himself in this afternoon at the Brunswick County Detention Center in Bolivia.

He has been charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and disorderly conduct.

Pompey is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.