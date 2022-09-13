Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters.

Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month.

The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see one, you must stay five hundred meters away.

Tiffany Keenan, UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program Coordinator, says that if you do see a manatee, it is important to report it to them.

Keenan says the manatee seen last month was healthy and simply going about its normal business. Keenan says most of them come from Florida seeking cooler water and sea grass.

To report a manatee sighting, you can contact Dr. Tiffany Keenan at keenant@uncw.edu or you can call 910-515-7354.