Manufacturing job fair hosted at NC Works in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Manufacturers from Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties came together in Wilmington to host a career fair.

Tuesday was day one of what will be a two-day career fair at NC Works Career Center on 17th street.

More than thirty companies that make up the Cape Fear Manufacturing Partnership are there to discuss opportunities, and conduct on-site interviews.

There was a steady flow of people who showed up to ask questions, and apply.

“They all offer career paths, that you’re not just standing there and pushing a button, or cranking a handle on a machine, but you have the potential to have a 40-50 year career,” said James Flock, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board chair.

“This is very important for the region, because we have to show other industries that we are able to provide their workforce and this is a part of the Cape Fear Manufacturing Partnership, which partners with each other to go through common goals and challenges, and we support them with employment opportunities,” said Marcell Hatten, Brunswick County NC Works workforce manager.

The career fair will continue on Wednesday, from 9am-12pm and from 1pm-4pm.