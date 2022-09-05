Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday

(Photo: U.S. HUD / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington.

More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.

The job fair is hosted by ‘Cape Fear Workforce Development Board’ and ‘New Hanover County NC Works‘.

Some of the companies taking part in the event include General Electric, Acme Smoked Fish and GE Hitachi.