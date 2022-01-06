Many construction projects to begin and be completed in Wilmington in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is planning a number of construction projects this year, and there are some you should be on the lookout for in the coming months.

Construction rehabilitating Bijou Park has begun, and is expected to finish this spring. The Park Avenue Trail should be completed in the next few weeks. Also in the next few weeks, work will begin on the Front Street Improvement Project.

Additional construction projects coming this year include the Greenville Loop Trail, the nCino Sports Park, and a new gymnasium at Robert Strange Park.

City Spokesman Dylan Lee believes these projects will be well received by residents, as they contribute to the growth of the city.

“It’s a commitment on behalf of this council and previous council and the residents in approving these bonds, to say –you know, we want more recreational facilities, we want improved transportation infrastructure, especially including alternative transportation multiuse paths. The citizens have told us that, they voted for that, and the councils have committed to that,” said Dylan Lee.