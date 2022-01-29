Many people gather at the Ballast Hotel for the 2022 NC Azalea Festival Annual Chefs’ Showcase

2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival Annual Chef’s Showcase (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People gathered at the Hotel Ballast for one of the 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival’s signature event’s, that’s held before the spring.

The 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival Annual Chef’s Showcase gave event attendees a chance to enjoy a seated culinary adventure including a 5-course meal with fine wine pairings, light entertainment, high-end silent auction items, and a luxury vacation raffle.

The showcase brought together five notable chefs from the region, who worked together to prepare the dishes.

North Carolina Azalea Festival president John Russ said this is a well-loved annual event many people were excited to see return.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had this event. This is our 4th annual Chef’s Showcase, something we’ve started a while back, and it’s been a real helpful event in kind of getting everybody out, getting together, kind of kicking off the festival season. Yeah, waking up this morning with snow, Alison and I, –the executive director, were talking that this is probably the first Azalea Festival event that’s happened the day of a snow, but this is great to have this many people come out and support us,” said John Russ, North Carolina Azalea Festival president.

The participating chefs in the 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival Chefs’ Showcase the are: