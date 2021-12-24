Many people make last minute purchases at ABC stores on Christmas Eve



BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — With many people in high spirits with Christmas tomorrow, some are running to the ABC Store hoping to buy some extra spirits.

WWAY visited the Belville ABC store, were there was a constant flow of people stopping by the store to stock up for Christmas and new year’s day gatherings.

With North Carolina still experiencing an alcohol shortage with some shelves missing items in high demand, one shopper said it did not go unnoticed.

“We got pretty much, we were looking for some other things, they didn’t have it. A lot of people were also making comments that Christmas Eve is going to be more popular than New Year’s Eve, because the shelves were pretty empty,” said Caroline Edwards, shopper.

All North Carolina ABC stores will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.