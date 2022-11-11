Marathon bringing thousands of athletes to Wilmington this weekend

A marathon is taking place this weekend in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of athletes are expected to turn out this weekend for marathons in Wilmington.

A half marathon, 10K and 5K will take place Sunday as part of the 24th annual event, making it one of the oldest half marathons in the south.

Participants are expected to represent 35 states and 12 countries, including men and women serving in every branch of the United States Military.

The Half Marathon and 10K will start together on Front Street in downtown Wilmington between Market and Princess, and the 5K will start shortly after.

At the conclusion of all races, Fleet Feet will host the Parkway Subaru Post-Race Celebration in the Athlete Village which will be located in the Princess Street Parking lot with live music, beer from Wicked Weed, and biscuits from Waffle House.