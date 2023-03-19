March 20th marks 20-years since the start of the Iraq War

Two decades later, many of those who served in Iraq still vividly remember the role they played during their deployment.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — March 20th marks 20-years since the start of the Iraq War.

U.S. forces invaded Iraq to end the rule of Saddam Hussein and his use of weapons of mass destruction.

It’s something those who fought in that war will never forget.

PFC Stephen McClure Jr., United States Army, said “It’s been 20 years, but the memories will never go away. I mean even with the Vietnam Vets; you sit down and talk with them – the memories will never go away. They’re always gonna be there no matter how long you have them. I mean, they will never go away. It’s easier to sit there and talk with other vets and I just want tell vets, ‘Hey there’s vets out there, reach out – before anything happens –reach out. We’re here, we’re here to help.'”

Two decades later, many of those who served in Iraq still vividly remember the role they played during their deployment.

Retired SFC Mark Simms, West Virginia Army National Guard, said, “My first real experience over-seas was Iraq and for a young man like me, fresh out of high school – it was culture shock just seeing how different people lived in a different country. And of course it was very volatile when we got there. I was part of the initial wave that went in. We ended up going to Kuwait City first where we staged up and I remember convoying up to Mosul, Iraq – that’s where we actually ended up staying with the 101st Airborne.”

Both McClure and Simms say they appreciate the resources that Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196, a veteran service organization in Leland, makes available to them.

They encourage all veterans of foreign wars to reach out to their local VFW and get involved in supporting those who have served our country.