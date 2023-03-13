March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. A Wilmington neurologist is providing tips on how to recognize the symptoms, and discussing the impacts of the disease.

Dr. Sara Klein says the autoimmune disease impacts the brain and spinal cord. It is mostly diagnosed in patients between the ages 20 and 50, but can be seen at any age. It affects women more than men.

Some symptoms include vision loss, pain behind the eyes, numbness and tingling, and muscle weakness.

“Being aware of this disease, and that this disease does exist. Being aware of what symptoms you should be on the lookout for, because unfortunately sometime when we develop these symptoms we blame it on other things, and that kind of delays our diagnosis. Being respectful and mindful of people who do have the diagnosis and knowing that it is a disease that their, –you know, getting treatment for and stuff like that, and being supportive,” said Dr. Sara Klein, Novant Health neurologist.

Dr. Klein says a person is more likely to develop this condition if they have a family history of MS. There is currently no cure for the disease, but there are several treatments available to control the symptoms.