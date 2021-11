Marine arrested, charged with murder of one-month old child

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WCTI) — A Marine was arrested and charged with an open count of murder of a one-month infant.

Nicholas Shane Snear, 23, was also charged with felony child abuse and inflicting serious bodily injury.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said that EMS workers tried to save the infant before sending the child to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Read more here.