Marines for Thanksgiving not happening in Cape Fear again due to COVID-19

Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler says the tradition will continue next year.

One family welcomes two Marines into their home for Thanksgiving. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington tradition during Thanksgiving is not happening this year due to COVID-19.

Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler started the Marines for Thanksgiving tradition almost a decade ago.

Families in the Cape Fear volunteer to host a Marine or two on Thanksgiving day for a meal and other family traditions.

Schnitzler said this year the Marine Corps will not be sending Marines to the Cape Fear for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 and vaccine requirements.

Schnitzler said they are excited to do again next year.