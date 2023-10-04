Marker dedication held for toddler killed in 2019 Carolina Beach accident

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A marker dedication was held Wednesday afternoon for a toddler who was killed after being hit by a car in 2019.

Since the accident that killed one-year-old, Cora Kruger, there has been an outpouring of support from the community — with several donors helping with the cost of the marker. It sits at the corner of Lake Park and Cape Fear Boulevards.

Cora’s mother, Jennifer Schacht, said Cora would have been a great big sister to her triplets.

She hopes the marker serves as a reminder for pedestrian safety.

“She of all people changed a lot of laws. Like, she’s the one who changed the crosswalk,” Schacht said. “I hate it that she’s the one. But at the same time, I’m glad she’s also made other people safe.”

Mayor of Carolina Beach, Lynn Barbee, said Cora’s death is devastating but it has strengthened the town’s commitment to pedestrian safety.