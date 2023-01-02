Martin Luther King Jr. events planned around the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re two weeks away from Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16th.

There are several events planned around the Cape Fear towards the holiday weekend.

In Wilmington, the New Hanover County Chapter of NAACP is hosting its 15th annual MLK Jr. Breakfast on January 14th from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.

The breakfast will be held at the Union Missionary Baptist Church in Wilmington. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased HERE.

Proceeds from the Breakfast will support the New Hanover County Branch’s youth programs.

At the same time in Whiteville, a Martin Luther King Jr. walk is set to run from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

It will begin beside Vineland Station, continue down Madison Street to the Old Courthouse and end back at Vineland Station.

The Cameron Art Museum is honoring the life and work of MLK with an ‘I Have a Dream’ Peace Flag Project on January 14th and 15th.

The community is invited to write/draw their dreams on squares of cloth (cost is $10), emblematic of the peace prayer flags created for centuries in Tibet.

Your peace flag will be included in a community installation that will be displayed around the CAM pond.